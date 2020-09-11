Karnataka plans tougher anti-drug laws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is holding consultations with legal experts, including senior faculty of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on giving more teeth to the laws against drug peddling.

“I have held discussions with legal experts on strengthening the anti-drug laws and will also discuss it with the Law Minister, “ Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters. The government will take the ongoing drive against drug peddling in the state to a logical end, he added.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, who are investigating the case, “will not spare anyone involved in the drug trade, even if they are highly influential people,’’ he said. While the CCB is probing the drug case, allegedly involving some members of the Kannada film fraternity, the state police have launched a massive drive against drug peddling over the last few days.