Karnataka plans tougher anti-drug laws

“I have held discussions with legal experts on strengthening the anti-drug laws and will also discuss it with the Law Minister, “ Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai  told reporters.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:49 AM

Police personnel escort actor Sanjjanaa Galrani to a hospital for medical checkup after she was arrested in the drugs case in Bengaluru on Tuesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is holding consultations with legal experts, including senior faculty of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on giving more teeth to the laws against drug peddling.

“I have held discussions with legal experts on strengthening the anti-drug laws and will also discuss it with the Law Minister, “ Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai  told reporters. The government will take the ongoing drive against drug peddling in the state to a logical end, he added.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, who are investigating the case, “will not spare anyone involved in the drug trade, even if they are highly influential people,’’ he said. While the CCB is probing the drug case, allegedly involving some members of the Kannada film fraternity, the state police have launched a massive drive against drug peddling over the last few days.

