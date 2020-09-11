STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Past govts turned blind eye to drug menace: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister Yediyurappa reiterates no one involved will be spared, irrespective of their families or connections

Published: 11th September 2020 03:48 AM

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant congratualtes officers after they seized 1,350 kg of marijuana from different parts of the city | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reiterating that no one will be spared in the ongoing crackdown on drugs in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the previous governments had failed to curb the menace. Speaking to reporters after his video conferencing with District Commissioners, Yediyurappa said irrespective of connections and families, nobody involved in the racket will be spared.

“For more than a decade this (drug racket) was going on but the previous governments had turned a blind eye towards it. This time we are getting it investigated thoroughly,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa was reacting to a question about the alleged involvement of film actors, children of politicians and realtors in the ongoing case.

Earlier in the day his cabinet colleague and Tourism Minister CT Ravi too raised similar questions against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “By stating that the #DrugMafia operated in the past, former CM Sri @siddaramaiah has accepted his failure to take on Drug Peddlers.

What stopped Sri Siddaramaiah in acting tough against this Network in the same way that CM @BSYBJP is doing now? (SIC) CT Ravi had tweeted. BS Yediyurappa said such a detailed investigation into the drugs mafia was being carried out for the first time in the country. “The investigation has exposed many people and the government will initiate stringent action against the accused persons,” he added.

