Shortage of ICU beds in Tumakuru Covid hospital a bane for patients

Due to acute shortage of specialists and other staffers, the designated Covid hospital here is finding it difficult to expand its intensive care unit.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:48 AM

An attendant inquires about a patient at the unit for Covid infected pregnant women at Gosha Hospital in Bengaluru | vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Due to acute shortage of specialists and other staffers, the designated Covid hospital here is finding it difficult to expand its intensive care unit. As a result, the hospital is forced to refer critical cases to private ones that charge “exorbitant amount” for treatment.

The 400-bed hospital has reserved half its beds for moderate corona cases, while it has 20 beds in the ICU. But, with the rise in cases, including critical ones, the authorities have been referring several cases to private hospitals which have tied up with the government to treat patients under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme.

At least 30 patients with ICU requirements are directed to other hospitals daily, due to lack of beds in the ICU. “We had admitted a 35-year-old at Pruthvi Hospital and now want to shift the patient to Sridevi Medical College Hospital. But the per day cost of the hospital is over Rs 14,000,” rued a relative who had approached district surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah on Thursday.

“We are helpless as patients from even Bengaluru Rural district have been coming here for treatment. We are hopeful that the ICU will be expanded soon. Until then, cases will be referred to private hospitals that have tied up with the government. If they charge more than the prescribed rates, the kin of patients can lodge a complaint with us,” said Dr Veerabhadraiah. What made the designated hospital much sought-after is the rate of recovery. So far, there have been no Covid deaths here.

