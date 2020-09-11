Udupi cheers as beaches, temples reopen  

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Temples and beaches — the main tourism attraction in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts — have begun to welcome tourists under strict Covid-19 norms, bringing the much-needed relief to the strained economy.

Much of the activities that bring revenue to the tourism sector have commenced partially and this has motivated people to resume their recreational activities. Sources in the tourism department in Udupi said that the district administration has not yet asked people from outside the district to visit as social gatherings mean inviting the risk of contracting the virus. ‘’If people have arrangements to stay on their own at relatives’ houses, they can come.

But the tourism activities have not resumed in full strength as yet,’’ an official in the tourism department said. Sudhesh Shetty, in-charge of Malpe Development Committee, told TNIE that people had started to visit Malpe beach in good numbers. ‘’We are waiting for government guidelines to start beach activities. Now, a few shops do business, but only on weekends,’’ he said.

These coastal districts, which are the destination for religious tourism too, are seeing at least 50 per cent of the usual rush. This is so at Sri Mookambika Temple, Kollur; Sri Mangaladevi Temple, Mangaluru; Sri Manjunatha Temple, Kadri, Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Temple and Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple.

Ramanath Hegde, managing trustee of Sri Mangaladevi Temple, said that about 60 per cent of the devotees have begun to visit the temple after its opening recently. ‘’As devotees have accustomed themselves to the social distancing norms in the temple premises, there is no problem,’’ he said. Though Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi has not opened its doors for public in the backdrop of the pandemic, devotees have been arriving at Car Street and taking darshan of Lord Krishna through ‘Kanakana Kindi’, the window through which the idol of Lord Sri Krishna is visible from a distance.