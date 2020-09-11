STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa in Delhi next week on Cabinet mission

The agenda is clearly cabinet expansion. Yediyurappa told the media after his meeting with deputy commissioners, that he would visit New Delhi shortly.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attends a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and ZP CEOs in Bengaluru on Thursday | express

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is scheduled to head to New Delhi on September 18, a day after the ‘inauspicious’ amavasya on September 17, and before the legislature session begins on September 21.

The agenda is clearly cabinet expansion. Yediyurappa told the media after his meeting with deputy commissioners, that he would visit New Delhi shortly. “I have sought time to meet the Central leadership to discuss cabinet expansion and various other issues. I will visit New Delhi in four or five days, once they give me an appointment,” he said.

There is speculation about the other issues on hand, especially as Yediyurappa is visiting New Delhi for a face-to-face meeting. Sources said there are a few more issues. On expansion of the cabinet, Yediyurappa needs to consult the central leadership on the candidates and portfolios. The other issue is flood aid, with the government requesting around Rs 8,000 crore, though the State is likely to get 10 per cent or less of this sum. Yediyurappa could be seeking more funds, considering that last year’s flood damage still needs to be addressed. 

The third issue is said to the Covid situation. With cases continuing to gallop, Karnataka needs to set up oxygen plants and other infrastructure, for which funds are necessary. While some sources suggested that cabinet expansion will not take place till October, as the legislature session ends on September 30, others said it may be take place much earlier. It is being said that some legislators have threatened not to attend the session if they are not inducted into the ministry, and have communicated it to Yediyurappa. 

The Chief Minister is expected to meet BJP President J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, who is out of hospital, and General Secretary B L Santosh, besides the three Union ministers from Karnataka, D V Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi. It may be recalled that many ministers and leaders from the state had already visited Delhi and met the central leadership on the issue of cabinet expansion.   

One source said that Yediyurappa’s visit could be an attempt to tell the Opposition that he made an attempt to get funds from the Centre for flood damage. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has repeatedly spoken of this issue, and the Opposition is waiting to raise the issue during the session. 

