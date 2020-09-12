STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bikers do their bit to revive tourism in Karnataka with COVID awareness rallies

On Saturday, the Karnataka Tourism Forum (KTF) held a rally where bikers rode from Bengaluru to Mysuru creating awareness that it is safe to travel in the state

Published: 12th September 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Many bike enthusiasts are taking weekend trips visiting nearby destinations, posting snaps on social media platforms. (Photo | Express)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: While authorities are busy chalking out plans to revive the tourism sector in the state, passionate bikers are already on the ground taking out rallies to create awareness among the public.

The pandemic outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have left the tourism sector gasping. The hospitality industry and tour operators are pinning their hopes on a revival with most tourism destinations thrown open for the public following relaxation of the lockdown.

But with cases spiralling out of control in several districts in the state, many are still wary of venturing out for short and domestic trips.

However, bikers seems to have taken the responsibility of building confidence among the people to come out and join hands in reviving the tourism sector adhering to all COVID norms.

Many bike enthusiasts are taking weekend trips visiting nearby destinations, posting snaps on social media platforms and motivating more people to come out.

"We took a bike rally from Bengaluru to BR Hills a few days ago and a total of 20 bikers joined us. We followed all norms like wearing masks, gloves and other safety gear. We had also made prior reservations at the restaurant and got the place sanitised. We had a quality time biking after a gap and are planning for the next trip," said Sujay Janardhan, founder of Sanchari -- a bikers' group.

Meanwhile, like several other tourism forums, bikers are also holding awareness rallies to instill confidence among people to come out.

On Saturday, the Karnataka Tourism Forum (KTF) held a rally where bikers rode from Bengaluru to Mysuru creating awareness that it is safe to travel in the state.

Ravi M, vice president of KTF, said: "This symbolic rally was held to create awareness and publicise the fact that Karnataka is safe for travel as long as the new norms of social distancing and self-safety are followed."

