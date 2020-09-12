STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CJ pulls up advocates for foul language

When the division bench comprising Chief Justice Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi assembled at 10.30am, advocate Jagadish Shastry appeared through the video conference. 

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Friday expressed displeasure over a section of advocates using abusive language in e-mails to the court, seeking permission for e-filing of cases, posting of cases for urgent hearing, etc., without following the standard operating procedures issued by the court.Justice Oka quoted a Marathi saying, “If you want to criticise the daughter-in-law, you criticise the daughter,” taking exception to the conduct of some members of the Bar, when the advocate-general apologised for the conduct of a few advocates.

When the division bench comprising Chief Justice Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi assembled at 10.30am, advocate Jagadish Shastry appeared through the video conference. The CJ sarcastically said they had asked him to appear, to congratulate him for sending mails to the Registrar (Judicial), who is a district judge, using abusive language.Referring to about 300 mails being received daily from advocates, the Chief Justice said he has to sort out the mails sitting up till 2.30 am to 3.00 am every night. Each and every mail addressed to the Registrar is being placed before the Chief Justice, he said.

“A total of 101 high court staff tested positive for Covid-19. Despite this, we have started 12 physical hearing benches, in addition to video conference hearing. Which institution in the State is running even after over 100 staff tested positive, and which high court started such a number of benches to hear cases physically,” Justice Oka asked the advocate. 

Pointing out the emails with abusive language addressed to his personal secretary and staff, CJ Oka said, as observed by the Supreme Court, that advocates must behave like officers of the court and not the mouthpiece of clients. The advocate apologised for his conduct. 

Have to protect my staff
On hearing the issue, Advocate-General Prabhuling K Navadgi apologised for the conduct of some advocates. In reply, CJ Oka said he is not pointing to the conduct of advocates in general, but only a section of advocates. “I wanted to send them a signal,” he said, quoting the Marathi saying. He also said that the Chief Justice is responsible if anything goes wrong, and not the staff. “So I am not worried about criticism, but using abusive language with the staff is not acceptable... I have to protect my staff. If you have grievances, please address them in a dignified manner,” CJ Oka told advocates.

Karnataka High Court
