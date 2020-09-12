STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DK Shivakumar discharged from hospital after recovering from fever

Earlier, the Karnataka Congress president was discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, however, he was again admitted to a private hospital after he experienced fever.

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Friday got discharged from Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Jayanagar after recovering from fever.

"The patient, DK Shivakumar was brought to the hospital on September 2, with fever and symptoms of COVID-19. He was discharged today after completely recovering and is now in a stable condition," said Medical Director, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Earlier, the Karnataka Congress president was discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, however, he was again admitted to a private hospital after he experienced fever.

Prior to this, Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital on August 24 after testing positive. 

