Hubbali: Medical staff to get tele-counselling soon

 For medical staff, especially nurses, who undergo extreme stress while working in Covid wards, there is help at hand.

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Arunkumar Huralimath 
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: For medical staff, especially nurses, who undergo extreme stress while working in Covid wards, there is help at hand. Recognising the need to tackle psychological issues they face, the Dharwad district administration has contacted the Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences to conduct tele-counselling for staffers.

Most medical staff at KIMS and other hospitals have been battling the pandemic since March. These frontline warriors have been facing various issues, including social stigma, that can lead to psychological problems.  Recently, a video of a nurse at KIMS, showed her explaining how she was being treated by people for working in a Covid hospital. But she was disheartened to learn that residents in her area thought that she was infected by Covid after one of her colleagues tested positive. 

Hers is not an isolated case. There have been several instances of doctors, nurses and other frontline workers being shunned by locals, pushing them to depression, anxiety and other mental health issues. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said he is aware of the problems faced by the medical staff. “To boost their confidence, the administration will talk to DIMHANS that will conduct tele-counselling for such staffers. Counselling by psychiatrists will help them mitigate their stress,” he added.

