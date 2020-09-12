Make in Karnataka: 487 units set up shop in 6 months

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the pandemic and economic slowdown, a good number of manufacturing units are keen to start operations in Karnataka. In the six months since March 2020, 487 new manufacturing units registered in the State, generating close to 34,000 new jobs. Factory registration is mandated under the Karnataka Factories Act, and the State government issues a licence to start a manufacturing unit that employs 20 or more people.

In 2019 (January to December), as many as 875 factories were registered across Karnataka. Most of them are in operation, according to officials from the Department of Factories and Boilers. This year, from March 2020 to August-end, 487 factories were registered, and employed 33,625 people, including 10,622 women.

311 Bengaluru factories generated 25,000 jobs

According to statistics given by the Department of Factories and Boilers, Bengaluru has seen more registration, with 311 factories that generated around 25,000 new jobs. Other districts that saw new factories being registered are Mysuru, Tumakuru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad. Most of these factories are related to engineering equipment firms and manufacture of spare parts.

Karnataka continues to be a favourite with manufacturers due to the availability of skilled labourers and good logistics, officials said. “The number seems to be higher compared to the previous year, and one of the main reasons is that many youngsters and some experienced workers, who either quit their jobs or were removed, have started their own companies. More people are showing interest in starting their own firms this year,’’ said an official.C R Janardhan, president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), told TNIE that it’s a good sign that the number of manufacturing units is increasing in spite of the lockdown and economic slowdown.

“The Union government has announced emergency credit line guarantee scheme that gives a loan up to Rs 3 lakh. This is definitely giving a boost to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. By the end of this year, we are going to beat the previous year’s record or touch a good number,” Janardhan said.

Starting new units means many other sectors, including logistics, furniture, electronics and others will also flourish. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar had earlier stated that in the past five to six months, a number of investors have come forward to invest in the state and the government is confident of attracting more investment and new ventures after it initiated a number of reforms like the Land Reforms Act and Karnataka Industries Facilitation Act.