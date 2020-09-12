STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru: 56 donors at coast’s first plasma bank

Published: 12th September 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy will be started soon in Salem for COVID-19 treatment.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 56 volunteers, including government officials, who have recovered from Covid-19, have turned saviours for other patients by donating plasma at coastal Karnataka’s first plasma bank set up at Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital at Deralakatte.  Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V told TNIE that many government officials, including police personnel who have recovered from Covid, have volunteered to donate their plasma. 

Uma Dinesh, Oncologist and technical supervisor of plasma bank, said that one unit of plasma collected can be used on two patients and the donation has to be made within 28 days of recovery. “It has helped many in recovering. As many as 56 donors, including Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO Selvamani, have donated plasma at Nitte University Blood Bank till date and the therapy has helped over 100 Covid patients,” she said.

The age limit to donate is 18 to 60 years and patients have to do a preliminary blood test before donation. The volunteers who are ready to donate plasma can contact the centre on its dedicated mobile numbers 8971010000 and 8197368528, she said.A woman from Mysuru said her relative, who was had comorbidities, was on ventilator and the doctors had no hopes to save him. “However, four days after he underwent plasma therapy, he recovered.”

