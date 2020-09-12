Mysuru grapples with medical oxygen shortage

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With Covid cases on the rise — touching 24,000 — and the number of deaths too going up in the district, the scarcity of oxygen has become a serious cause of concern at both government and private hospitals.Hospitals, which are facing a severe shortage of oxygen, have been approaching several suppliers in a desperate bid to save hundreds of Covid patients on oxygen and ventilator support.Sources said that at the state-run K R Hospital, which has a capacity for 13 kl cylinders, there is a daily need for at least 4.5 kl cylinders for both Covid and non-Covid patients.

Dr Yoganna, MD of a private hospital, said that they are feeling the pressure too, and that they are not increasing the number of ICU beds because of the oxygen shortage. The government needs to address this issue, and come up with a plan to increase liquid oxygen production and supply, he added. KR Hospital Dean Gangaraj said that they have apprised higher-ups about the crisis, and have made a demand for at least 100 oxygen cylinders. Gangaraj said they plan to double the number of oxygen points to 200.

Deputy Commissioner Sharath told TNIE that he held a meeting with medical oxygen suppliers and has also spoken to Deputy Commissioners of Ballari and Bengaluru regarding cylinder supply. Expressing hope, Sharath said he expects the situation to improve in a week.

ICUs at taluk hospitals

DC Sharath said that by September 15, all taluk hospitals will have 50-bed ICUs with oxygen points and ventilators. This is being arranged so that patients needn’t travel all the way to Mysuru for treatment.