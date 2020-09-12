STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru grapples with medical oxygen shortage

Dr Yoganna, MD of a private hospital, said that they are feeling the pressure too, and that they are not increasing the number of ICU beds because of the oxygen shortage.

Published: 12th September 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Hospitals facing severe shortage of oxygen have been approaching several suppliers

Hospitals facing severe shortage of oxygen have been approaching several suppliers. (Photo | Express)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With Covid cases on the rise — touching 24,000 — and the number of deaths too going up in the district, the scarcity of oxygen has become a serious cause of concern at both government and private hospitals.Hospitals, which are facing a severe shortage of oxygen, have been approaching several suppliers in a desperate bid to save hundreds of Covid patients on oxygen and ventilator support.Sources said that at the state-run K R Hospital, which has a capacity for 13 kl cylinders, there is a daily need for at least 4.5 kl cylinders for both Covid and non-Covid patients.

Dr Yoganna, MD of a private hospital, said that they are feeling the pressure too, and that they are not increasing the number of ICU beds because of the oxygen shortage. The government needs to address this issue, and come up with a plan to increase liquid oxygen production and supply, he added. KR Hospital Dean Gangaraj said that they have apprised higher-ups about the crisis, and have made a demand for at least 100 oxygen cylinders. Gangaraj said they plan to double the number of oxygen points to 200.

Deputy Commissioner Sharath told TNIE that he held a meeting with medical oxygen suppliers and has also spoken to Deputy Commissioners of Ballari and Bengaluru regarding cylinder supply. Expressing hope, Sharath said he expects the situation to improve in a week.

ICUs at taluk hospitals
DC Sharath said that by September 15, all taluk hospitals will have 50-bed ICUs with oxygen points and ventilators. This is being arranged so that patients needn’t travel all the way to Mysuru for treatment.

TAGS
Mysuru oxygen COVID 19
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp