Police file FIR against Prashanth Sambargi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday filed a police complaint against Prashanth Sambargi, who had allegedly made derogatory statements against him. Police registered an FIR against Sambargi. Earlier, police had registered a non-cognisable report based on Khan’s complaint. However, the MLA approached a court and filed a private complaint, seeking directions to the police to register an FIR and take legal action against Sambargi.

When the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court ordered that police must register an FIR, Chamarajpet police registered a criminal case against Sambargi.Police said they will question Sambargi in connection with the case soon. It may be recalled that Sambargi, an activist, had alleged that actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, arrested in the Sandalwood drug racket case by the CCB police, had links with Zameer Ahmed Khan and they had gone to Sri Lanka together.

Meanwhile, the CCB probing the Sandalwood drug racket issued notice to Prashanth Sambargi to appear before them. The notice was issued on Friday, and he was asked to appear before CCB officers on Saturday and share all the information he has regarding the drugs case. The CCB had summoned film director and journalist Indrajit Lankesh, for questioning.