Sample this: Covid test on Dasara elephants? 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It is a problem of elephantine proportions. Forest department officials may not have the answer yet to the question whether humans can infect jumbos with Covid, but are treading the extra mile to protect the animals from the deadly virus. They are now deciding whether to conduct Covid tests on the elephants that will take part in truncated Dasara festivities in Mysuru this year. As a precautionary measure, however, the forest personnel will ban people from visiting Dasara elephants inside the Mysuru Palace. The mahouts will also be advised not to visit the elephants frequently during their stay at the palace.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Alexander said they will also do a health check-up of the elephants after the festivities to ascertain that there are no infections before sending them back to their respective camps.Forest officials will also conduct tests on mahouts and kavadis (elephant caretakers) who will accompany the elephants.