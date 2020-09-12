STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sentinel survey to check pandemic spread 

Participants for the survey may contact the district TB control officer Dr Mahesh MG on 9449843232 for registration, sources said.

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: With reports of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the country, especially Maharashtra and Karnataka, the health and family welfare department of the State government has instructed all district administrations to conduct a pandemic sentinel survey and effectively prevent further spread, official sources told TNIE. For instance, as on August 9, Koppal district reported a total of 8,447 Covid-19 positive cases, of whom 6,494 have recovered. While the number of deaths stood at 195, as many as 1,953 active cases continue to exist. Of late, the death rate — an average of four a day for the past one month — is cause for concern, and prompted the initiative to conduct a sentinel survey across the state, sources elaborated.

The survey will focus on pregnant women, patients approaching hospitals, health workers, vegetable vendors, auto/bus drivers and conductors, among others, for the Rapid Antigen Test, RT-PCR and IgG test. Participants who test positive for RT-PCR will be given free treatment, and the details will be kept confidential. Moreover, undergoing a test under the survey is optional, sources pointed out. 

Participants for the survey may contact the district TB control officer Dr Mahesh MG on 9449843232 for registration, sources said.Meanwhile, Koppal Deputy Commissioner S Vikas Kishore told TNIE on Friday that people have to come forward to undergo a Covid test under the sentinel survey in the district. However, he claimed to be unaware that Koppal had been identified as a Covid hotspot district.

Covid-19 Sentinel survey
