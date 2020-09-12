STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka stands third after Maharashtra, TN in Covid deaths

Karnataka now ranks third in the country in Covid fatalities after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 12th September 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers take a Covid victim’s body to a graveyard in Bengaluru | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka now ranks third in the country in Covid fatalities after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. On Friday, 130 patients succumbed to the virus in the state, taking the toll to 7,067, while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reported 28,724 and 8,231 deaths, respectively. Karnataka’s mortality rate stands at 1.6 per cent, Maharashtra at 2.9 per cent and Tamil Nadu 1.7 per cent.

With 9,464 new cases, the tally in the state has gone up to 4,40,411. On a positive note, the state saw its highest single-day recoveries so far at 12,545 patients, taking the total to 3,34,999. The recovery rate stands at 74.8 per cent.Bengaluru saw the highest number of 3,426 new positive cases, followed by Mysuru (676), Dakshina Kannada (446), Tumakuru (395) and Ballari (382).

The positivity rate for Karnataka is 12 per cent, Maharashtra 19 per cent and Tamil Nadu 8 per cent.The highest number of cases were reported in the age groups of 21-30 and the 31-40 with 96,100 and 94,064 patients, respectively. Most fatalities were reported from the 60-plus and 51-60 age groups, with 3,660 and 1,885 deaths, respectively.

Suresh Angadi tests positive
Belagavi: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi tested Covid-positive on Friday. A Member of Parliament from Belagavi, Angadi held a series of meetings in the district over the past few days before leaving for New Delhi on Thursday. He underwent a test as soon as he reached New Delhi on Friday and tweeted later, confirming his test result. He said, he had been tested positive but is a symptomatic and is following the doctor’s advice. The minister has requested people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested too. 

TAGS
Karnataka Maharashtra amil nadu COVID 19 mortality rate
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp