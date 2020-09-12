Karnataka stands third after Maharashtra, TN in Covid deaths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka now ranks third in the country in Covid fatalities after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. On Friday, 130 patients succumbed to the virus in the state, taking the toll to 7,067, while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reported 28,724 and 8,231 deaths, respectively. Karnataka’s mortality rate stands at 1.6 per cent, Maharashtra at 2.9 per cent and Tamil Nadu 1.7 per cent.

With 9,464 new cases, the tally in the state has gone up to 4,40,411. On a positive note, the state saw its highest single-day recoveries so far at 12,545 patients, taking the total to 3,34,999. The recovery rate stands at 74.8 per cent.Bengaluru saw the highest number of 3,426 new positive cases, followed by Mysuru (676), Dakshina Kannada (446), Tumakuru (395) and Ballari (382).

The positivity rate for Karnataka is 12 per cent, Maharashtra 19 per cent and Tamil Nadu 8 per cent.The highest number of cases were reported in the age groups of 21-30 and the 31-40 with 96,100 and 94,064 patients, respectively. Most fatalities were reported from the 60-plus and 51-60 age groups, with 3,660 and 1,885 deaths, respectively.

Suresh Angadi tests positive

Belagavi: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi tested Covid-positive on Friday. A Member of Parliament from Belagavi, Angadi held a series of meetings in the district over the past few days before leaving for New Delhi on Thursday. He underwent a test as soon as he reached New Delhi on Friday and tweeted later, confirming his test result. He said, he had been tested positive but is a symptomatic and is following the doctor’s advice. The minister has requested people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested too.