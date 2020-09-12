STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for trading in tiger claws in Chamarajanagar

The forest mobile squad has seized tiger claws from two persons on Wednesday when they were planning to sell it at Kollegal town in Chamarajanagar district.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The forest mobile squad has seized tiger claws from two persons on Wednesday when they were planning to sell it at Kollegal town in Chamarajanagar district. This comes close on the heels of the recent big seizures of wildlife parts in the district.The demand for tiger claws in Karnataka has not abated as many people still believe that it brings good health, fortune and luck if rings or pendants made out it are worn. In the recent past, the seizures of tiger claws have increased in and around tiger reserves, but forest officials say this is because of increased protection measures.

The arrested Narayani (33) and Pasha (34) claimed they had purchased the tiger nails a few months back from a person. The forest mobile squad, led by SI Muddu Mahadev, nabbed them while probing another case. Forest officials said not all tiger claws seized are genuine, as fake nails are made either from the horns of cattle, bison or even hornbills.

Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests V Yedukondalu adds, “Seizures of nails and other body parts have risen due to strict protection measures. The trade exists because of people’s beliefs and it is creating a big problem for us. Usually, tiger nails are collected from dead animals by poachers or local forest dwellers. Trading is done in the most primitive ways. The nails are secretly transferred from hand to hand, and maybe from district to district. People should become aware of the fact that it is illegal to wear ornaments made out of tiger nails.”

Usually, tiger claws are not sold directly to the customers. There is always an agent involved in transporting the nails from one district to another. In Malnad, people invariably wear pendants made out of tiger nails. Narayan, a resident of Tirthahalli, told TNIE that he purchased it by paying somewhere between `6,000-8,000. “I was not aware that it is illegal to acquire tiger nails. It is a tradition in our area, but whether the nail is genuine or not, we are not aware. Many in our town wear tiger pendants. Our belief is that it is good for health and also brings good fortune.”Exerts feel that global operations in the trade of tiger parts are run by very sophisticated crime syndicates. 

Comments

