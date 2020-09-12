Yettinahole project: First stage to be commissioned by June 2021 

BENGALURU: The first stage of the Yettinahole project to bring river water from coastal Karnataka to water-starved hinterland areas of Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Tumakuru and other parts, is scheduled to be completed and commissioned by June 2021, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said. Under the scheme, water will be pumped into a reservoir near Central Karnataka in the first stage.On the Mekedatu project, the government has approached the Central Water Commission. Under this, 5,051 hectares of forest land could be submerged, and the department of environment and forests has been approached, Jarkiholi said.
KRS Brindavan Garden will be developed in four stages, at a cost of about Rs 425 crore, the minister said. He said the Upper Bhadra Project will be commissioned by June. The project will be taken up after the land acquisition process begins and rates are fixed. He said he will speak to CM BS Yediyurappa.
On the Almatti backwaters, he said a technical team will be set up to ensure the villages don’t get submerged.Jarkiholi said the State would seek World Bank assistance to restore and rejuvenate 52 dams at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.