Yettinahole project: First stage to be commissioned by June 2021 

KRS Brindavan Garden will be developed in four stages, at a cost of about Rs 425 crore, the minister said. He said the Upper Bhadra Project will be commissioned by June. The project will be taken up after the land acquisition process begins and rates are fixed. He said he will speak to CM BS Yediyurappa.

On the Almatti backwaters, he said a technical team will be set up to ensure the villages don’t get submerged.Jarkiholi said the State would seek World Bank assistance to restore and rejuvenate 52 dams at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.