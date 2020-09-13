...And Life Goes On 

By Express News Service

Even as health workers are untiringly going about their job, ‘Covid-fatigued’ people are moving out of their homes with little or no regard for safety precautions, as most facilities are now open to the public. As a result, cases have been spiking.

From September 1 to 11, Karnataka recorded a whopping 88,210 cases, and over the last three days, it has witnessed over 9,000 cases every day. In early August, the state was recording over 500 cases a day, which rapidly spiked to more than 7,000 by mid-August. Bengaluru Urban recorded 28,119 cases in the past 10 days.