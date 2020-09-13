BJP, JDS hit out at Zameer Ahmed for his Sri Lanka remarks 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan for dragging the party into a controversy over his visit to Sri Lanka. Defending his visit to Colombo, Khan had said he had visited the city several times even with Kumaraswamy and other JDS MLAs.

Reacting to this, in a series of tweets, former CM Kumaraswamy said it is not correct to link the 2014 visit to Sri Lanka for discussing the party’s political strategy to the present situation. JDS MLAs, MLCs and he had visited Colombo in 2014. “We did not hide it and I had spoken to the media before and after visiting Colombo... we had even sent the clippings of our meeting to the media,’’ Kumaraswamy tweeted.

“Since the cost of Goa resorts and Colombo was almost the same, we decided to opt for the latter. This was my first and last visit to Colombo,” he stated. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is in Chikkaballapura, asked if being a minority was a tag for protection. Zameer had earlier alleged he was being targeted for being a minority.

Sudhakar said the BJP government will take action against all involved in the drugs case despite their financial status, community or religion. Responding to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that the BJP government is misusing drug probe, he questioned why the previous government hadn’t taken action.

He said the government will take action no matter how powerful the people are and said that the CM and the Home Minister have taken important steps in this regard. Jumping to his party MLA’s defence, senior Congress leader H K Patil said, “Zameer has said if allegations against him are proven, he will write his property to the State government.’’