Davangere University all set to hold final year exams from Sept 14, results to be out on Oct 20

CHITRADURGA/DAVANGERE: With uncertainty around rising COVID cases, Davangere University is all set to hold final year examinations for its UG and PG students from September 14.

The results of the exams, which will conclude on October 10, will be declared on October 20.

Keeping in mind the health risks around the pandemic, that has disrupted the entire academic year, the university has left no stones unturned. The campus at Shivagangotri, Guddada Rangavvanahalli has been sanitised. Even the constituent and affiliated colleges have readied themselves to conduct the examinations.

The university has also set up two COVID care centres at both its campuses so that the students who are infected can write their exams from here. Separate classrooms have been allocated for asymptomatic students.

The invigilators will be dressed up in PPE kits for the entire duration of the exams at both the centres.

Similar facilities have also been made at colleges coming under the university.

Davangere University registrar Prof Basavaraj Banakar told The New Indian Express that as many as 47786 students are appearing for both graduation and post-graduation examinations, which will be held in Davangere and Chitradurga districts.

"Chitradurga district has 19,394 students, out of which 18,663 are writing graduation exams, 84 are writing B Ed exams, 53 are writing B.PEd exams and 594 are writing Post Graduation exams. Similarly, Davangere district has 28,392 students, out of which 25,691 are writing graduation exams, 82 are writing B Ed exams, 37 are writing B.PEd exams and 2,582 are appearing for Post Graduation exams. Evaluation starts within three days," he said.

It can be recalled that the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the government had directed universities to promote first and second year students (first to fourth semesters), based on their internal scoring. However, for the final year students, exams were mandated by the UGC.

"Sanitisation, face masks and social distancing will be strictly practiced in the examination hall, so that the spread of COVID-19 is controlled effectively. Along with this, all the examination rooms will be sanitised at the end of the day," said Prof Banakar.