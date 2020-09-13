STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Davangere University all set to hold final year exams from Sept 14, results to be out on Oct 20

The university has also set up two COVID care centres at both its campuses so that the students who are infected can write their exams from here.

Published: 13th September 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purpose

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/DAVANGERE: With uncertainty around rising COVID cases, Davangere University is all set to hold final year examinations for its UG and PG students from September 14.

The results of the exams, which will conclude on October 10, will be declared on October 20. 

Keeping in mind the health risks around the pandemic, that has disrupted the entire academic year, the university has left no stones unturned. The campus at Shivagangotri, Guddada Rangavvanahalli has been sanitised. Even the constituent and affiliated colleges have readied themselves to conduct the examinations.

The university has also set up two COVID care centres at both its campuses so that the students who are infected can write their exams from here. Separate classrooms have been allocated for asymptomatic students. 

The invigilators will be dressed up in PPE kits for the entire duration of the exams at both the centres.

Similar facilities have also been made at colleges coming under the university.

Davangere University registrar Prof Basavaraj Banakar told The New Indian Express that as many as 47786 students are appearing for both graduation and post-graduation examinations, which will be held in Davangere and Chitradurga districts. 

"Chitradurga district has 19,394 students, out of which 18,663 are writing graduation exams, 84 are writing B Ed exams, 53 are writing B.PEd exams and 594 are writing Post Graduation exams. Similarly, Davangere district has 28,392 students, out of which 25,691 are writing graduation exams, 82 are writing B Ed exams, 37 are writing B.PEd exams and 2,582 are appearing for Post Graduation exams. Evaluation starts within three days," he said.

It can be recalled that the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the government had directed universities to promote first and second year students (first to fourth semesters), based on their internal scoring. However, for the final year students, exams were mandated by the UGC. 

"Sanitisation, face masks and social distancing will be strictly practiced in the examination hall, so that the spread of COVID-19 is controlled effectively. Along with this, all the examination rooms will be sanitised at the end of the day," said Prof Banakar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Davangere University final year examinations UG and PG final year exams COVID-19 pandemic
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp