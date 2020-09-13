High Covid cases, but Karnataka doing fine, says Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been reporting 9,000-plus Covid-19 cases almost every day over the last few days. However, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who was in his constituency Chikkaballapur, said that the state’s goal right now is to keep the mortality rate below 1 per cent and to ensure the recovery rate rises over 76 per cent at present. Here are the excerpts from the interview.
- Covid cases have been increasing drastically in the state. What is the reason for the surge?
Is it because of high number of testing or lack of contact tracing? In this kind of a pandemic, the first goal is to reduce the mortality rate. The second is to decrease the number of cases and contain the virus spread. There should be a strong citizen-government partnership to control the virus. Right now, we have just three measures — washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing. If citizens follow them, we can reduce the number of cases. A sense of discipline is needed among citizens. We have seen that in other cities and countries where they follow all measures, the number of cases has reduced. Karnataka, on an average is conducting over 75,000 tests daily. A centralised system for allocation of beds and better treatment modules coupled with awareness of early testing has improved our situation.
- What is the government planning to do for stronger enforcement?
We have to coexist with the virus. The government has the responsibility to save both lives and livelihoods. As per the Central government instructions, we are gradually easing norms, except in containment zones. Social distancing and masks are compulsory on streets and crowded places. We are taking strict action against violators.
- Has the government put in place new strategies to curb Covid spread?
Karnataka has always been following the ‘5T’ strategy: Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology. This has yielded good results. The number of active cases dipped below 1 lakh mark after 12,545 patients were discharged on Friday. With more than 3.3 lakh people out of hospital so far, the state’s recovery rate stands at a healthy 76.06%. Our aim is to bring the mortality rate below 1%. As of now, the state’s and Bengaluru’s mortality rates are at 1.60% and 1.44%, which is less than the national average of 1.66 per cent. As on Friday, we have conducted over 36 lakh tests. We now have 129 Covid testing labs. We will soon reach the target of one lakh tests per day. We have 13,227 beds available in Bengaluru, of which 8,189 are occupied and remaining 5,038, or 38 per cent, are vacant. All parameters indicate that the state is doing very well in managing and mitigating the pandemic.
- Bengaluru seems to have seen its first case of reinfection. You have asked for a clinical study. What does the preliminary report say?
The study is being conducted by the state experts’ committee, and the findings will be submitted soon. We are comparing this with similar cases across the globe. However, there is nothing to worry as we have seen just one reinfection amongst 3 lakh cases.
- Experts say Karnataka is showing signs of a second wave...
I don’t want to speculate. Our goal now is only to keep the mortality rate low and we are taking all steps. Initially, during the lockdown, the state managed very well. However, post-lockdown, the virus started to spread. Cases are not in containment zones, but are moving from one area to another, including rural parts. However, we have a good recovery rate and have the infrastructure. Since the oxygen supply has reduced, we have ordered it from the neighbouring states.
- According to studies, 70 per cent are susceptible to Covid in the country. What is the likely rate for Karnataka? Has any study been done?
Over 80 per cent of cases in the state are asymptomatic. Around 0.77 per cent of active cases are in ICUs. There is no need to panic. We just need to be careful, follow precautions and move on with our lives.
- What are the results of clinical trials of vaccines done in Mysuru and Belgavi? What has the government decided?
Attempts to find vaccines are at different stages. I hope we will develop one soon. Once the clinical trials are done, the government will ensure vaccines for all.