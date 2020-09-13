Karnataka centenarian well on path to triumph over COVID

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: At a ripe old age of 105, Kamalamma from Kataraki village near Koppal, who contracted Covid-19 on September 5, is now well on the course of triumphing over the virus. In fact, she is one negative test short of making a complete recovery.

Till recently, the centenarian had no physical or other ailments. After testing positive, she was taken to her son’s house in Koppal where she is under home isolation.

Kamalamma

It helps that her grandson, Shrinivas Hyati, is a practising BAMS doctor. Shrinivas, who is also secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society, Koppal, said that his grandmother tested negative on September 11.

“In fact, she wanted to breathe her last naturally and was reluctant to consume food. She lived on just liquids such as ‘Ganji’ (gruel) and water and took minimal medicines,” he said.

He said that his grandmother continues to be under home isolation and has to get tested negative one more time to recover fully.

Even though she has tested negative the second time, she will be kept under home isolation for another 14 days, said a doctor of the designated Covid- 19 hospital in Koppal.