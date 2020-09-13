STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka centenarian well on path to triumph over COVID

After testing positive, Kamalamma  was taken to her son’s house in Koppal where she is under home isolation.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: At a ripe old age of 105, Kamalamma from Kataraki village near Koppal, who contracted Covid-19 on September 5, is now well on the course of triumphing over the virus. In fact, she is one negative test short of making a complete recovery.

Till recently, the centenarian had no physical or other ailments. After testing positive, she was taken to her son’s house in Koppal where she is under home isolation.

Kamalamma

It helps that her grandson, Shrinivas Hyati, is a practising BAMS doctor. Shrinivas, who is also secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society, Koppal, said that his grandmother tested negative on September 11.

“In fact, she wanted to breathe her last naturally and was reluctant to consume food. She lived on just liquids such as ‘Ganji’ (gruel) and water and took minimal medicines,” he said.

He said that his grandmother continues to be under home isolation and has to get tested negative one more time to recover fully.

Even though she has tested negative the second time, she will be kept under home isolation for another 14 days, said a doctor of the designated Covid- 19 hospital in Koppal.

TAGS
Karnataka Coronavirus COVID Warrior COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Covid 19 outbreak COVID 19 pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
"We aim to transform villages as digital hotspots", says PM Modi
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp