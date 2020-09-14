STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chemistry tough, Physics easy: 1.2 lakh write NEET exams in Karnataka

Published: 14th September 2020 07:14 AM

Candidates, who came to write NEET exams, were seen at BBUL Jain Vidyalaya at South Bengaluru

Candidates, who came to write NEET exams, were seen at BBUL Jain Vidyalaya at South Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  More than 1.19 lakh students in the state on Sunday wrote the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test  Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for admissions into medical colleges. The exam was held under the COVID-19 protocol.

The NEET 2020 is a pen and paper-based examination. The exam was deferred multiple times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.

Students who attempted the examination told The New Indian Express that the arrangements were far better than during the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) and the papers were easy. "Physics paper was easier compared to last year while Chemistry was a little tough," said Aryan Mahalingappa, one of the aspirants.

"Chemistry and Biology papers were okay. The arrangement were also good," said Sanjana K, another student. She said "Frisking was done with a metal detector. And only 12 students were allowed in my classroom, with sufficient space between two students."

Pavan Gowda, another student, said that he was used to the new setup of examination because he had also taken the JEE Main exam held in the first week of this month. "We took our own sanitiser, gloves and mask, and there was a level of comfort," he added.

During the CET examination, incidents of lapse in social distancing were observed both after and during the examination. "At the CET examination, the arrangements could have been better. As students from two classrooms were clubbed and the number of students increased in a room, we were very close to those in the next row," said a student who attempted both CET and NEET.

Exam season continues

As the NEET exams conclude, colleges across the state have started holding their final semester examinations that are due to complete by September 30. Students are also set to write the JEE advanced on September 27. Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be held on October 8.

Digi-education to benefit 5 lakh students : Dy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

DAVANAGERE: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said about five lakh students will benefit from the implementation of digital education across colleges and universities in the state.

 Addressing officials of Davangere University, he said that the marks-based education system will come to an end within 30 months and by 2023, the entire higher education system will be based on skill development. The new education policy will be implemented from lower kindergarten to post graduation in a phased manner, so that students can face global challenges boldly. 

UVCE announces exam results within a day

BENGALURU: The University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering  announced results of the final semester exams for its engineering students within a day on Sunday. Students of computer science, information science, electrical and electronics engineering, and electronics and communications received their results in record time after their lab exams were completed on Saturday.

Immediately after the theory exam on September 8 at 5 pm, examiners collected papers and prepared the marking scheme. Among the students who wrote the exam, three were Covid patients.









