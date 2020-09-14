COVID hits elderly in Mysuru, exclusive hospital set up

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Covid-19 has affected the elderly population the most in the district and in an alarming trend, 24 senior citizens have succumbed to the virus in the last three days. Also, over 7,000 people above the age of 50 have tested positive till now.

The susceptibility of geriatric population has pushed the authorities to set up specialist wards and adapt critical care models to bring down Covid deaths in Mysuru, which has taken the top slot in Covid mortalities in the state.

The district administration is converting the existing Basappa Memorial Hospital (BMH) on Hunsur Road into an exclusive Covid hospital for senior citizens.

Already, the administration had taken the consent of the BM Hospital management to convert it into a 100-bedded Covid hospital as cases were spiking.

“It was suggested during the district Covid task force meeting that a geriatric hospital be set up. I visited BM Hospital to take stock of the situation, and there was an issue with the underground drainage and water supply, which has been addressed now.

Other facilities in the hospital will be upgraded soon after the deputy commissioner gives the approval,” said Dr Jayanath, Health Officer, Mysuru City Corporation.

When MLA S A Ramadas learnt that majority of Covid deaths in the district were of the elderly, he suggested converting BMH into a geriatric hospital.

“The decision was taken as the demand for oxygen beds had surged with the spike in cases and also, senior citizens were struggling to get timely treatment,” he said.

