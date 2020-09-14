STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID hits elderly in Mysuru, exclusive hospital set up

The administration had taken the consent of the BM Hospital management to convert it into a 100-bedded COVID hospital as cases were spiking.

Published: 14th September 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Covid-19 has affected the elderly population the most in the district and in an alarming trend, 24 senior citizens have succumbed to the virus in the last three days. Also, over 7,000 people above the age of 50 have tested positive till now.

The susceptibility of geriatric population has pushed the authorities to set up specialist wards and adapt critical care models to bring down Covid deaths in Mysuru, which has taken the top slot in Covid mortalities in the state.

The district administration is converting the existing Basappa Memorial Hospital (BMH) on Hunsur Road into an exclusive Covid hospital for senior citizens.

Already, the administration had taken the consent of the BM Hospital management to convert it into a 100-bedded Covid hospital as cases were spiking. 

“It was suggested during the district Covid task force meeting that a geriatric hospital be set up. I visited BM Hospital to take stock of the situation, and there was an issue with the underground drainage and water supply, which has been addressed now.

Other facilities in the hospital will be upgraded soon after the deputy commissioner gives the approval,” said Dr Jayanath, Health Officer, Mysuru City Corporation.

When MLA S A Ramadas learnt that majority of Covid deaths in the district were of the elderly, he suggested converting BMH into a geriatric hospital.

“The decision was taken as the demand for oxygen beds had surged with the spike in cases and also, senior citizens were struggling to get timely treatment,” he said.

A health worker arrives for Covid testing duty in Bengaluru on Sunday | Shriram BN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp