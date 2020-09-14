Karnataka cabinet reshuffle: CM BS Yediyurappa plans mid-week visit to Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cabinet expansion on top of the agenda, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa could be flying to New Delhi on the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday - September 17.

During his visit on September 17 and 18, Yediyurappa will meet Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda. While discussions on cabinet expansion will be held during the meetings, the actual exercise will happen only after the legislature session, according to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The CM’s New Delhi trip comes at a time when he is under immense pressure from within the party to expand the cabinet at the earliest. Sources close to Yediyurappa suggest that he is not keen on disrupting the cabinet for now, but has to at least make an effort to meet the party top brass and appease disgruntled legislators including the likes of Umesh Katti. His planned trip is also making a few incumbent ministers jittery over the possibility of them being dropped from the cabinet in case of a rejig.

CM likely to meet Nirmala Sitharaman over GST disbursal

Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai are said to be keen to accompany Yediyurappa on his visit to the national capital.

Given the state’s financial situation, Yediyurappa is also hoping to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss disbursal of funds. In his meeting with the PM, Yediyurappa hopes to raise concerns related to flood damage and the need for immediate assistance. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah back in hospital on Sunday, Yediyurappa’s plans of meeting him will be on hold.

