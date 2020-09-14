STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More skeletons will tumble out in war on drugs: Bommai 

The names of those involved in the drug racket will be revealed as well, as the investigation would have reached a definitive stage by then, he said.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the coming week will be crucial in the crackdown on drug peddling and substance abuse. The State Government will take certain key decisions by strengthening laws and the law enforcement agencies to fight the menace. 

“We have decided to further strengthen the Central Crime Branch (CCB) as it already burdened with several cases. Its purview and base needs to be strengthened more by posting more officials and providing more facilities,” he said.

Independent legal experts needed for CCB: B’luru top cop

Bommai said, “The government will give instructions to police in border districts for stricter measures against drugs being trafficked from across inter-state borders.”Noting that the state has the powers to frame rules for the implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), which is a Central Act, he said they will discuss with legal experts on implementing the changes to the rules.    

“I have directed the CCB that any information from anywhere, whether it is media or any statement by individuals or organisations, should be taken seriously and investigated for necessary further action,” he added. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant felt that the CCB should be provided with independent legal experts to handle serious and sensitive cases. 

The wing also needs to be reorganised and its technical capability strengthened, he added. Another police officer pointed out that since the CCB handles numerous cases of crimes, it will need more staff. Also personnel should be deployed at the borders to control illegal activities, especially drug trade, smuggling and human trafficking.

Govt will give instructions to police in border districts for stricter measures against drug trafficking

The CCB should be provided with independent legal experts to handle serious and sensitive cases

