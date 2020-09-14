Police spread the net wide in narcotics trade probe 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police who are investigating the Sandalwood drug racket case, are hot on the trail of Sheikh Faisal, believed to be a major drug dealer. Faisal, who was a mechanic in Chamarajpet about 15 years ago, is said to have close links with several politicians, actors and cricketers.

He has been on the run ever since the probe into the drug racket began and police are in touch with his family members. With the police custody of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani ending on Monday, the two reportedly pleaded with officers to and not to seek their further custody and to hand them over to judicial custody.

On Sunday, the CCB officials also grilled a political leader in Hubballi as he was said to be in contact with Sanjanaa over the last few years. Meanwhile, in Ghantikeri of Hubballi, the police arrested Sumer Singh Rajput of Sindagi and Samundar Singh Rajput of Azad Colony, and seized 6 kg of marijuana and a two-wheeler on Sunday. Both are natives of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

In Belagavi, the police arrested Saheed Salim Peerjade (21), of Ashok Nagar in Belagavi and Kamaruddin Dastagir Khalifa (25), a resident of Vadgaon, and seized an autorickshaw and 700 gram of marijuana on Saturday.