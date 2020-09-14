STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Police spread the net wide in narcotics trade probe 

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police who are investigating the Sandalwood drug racket case, are hot on the trail of Sheikh Faisal, believed to be a major drug dealer.

Published: 14th September 2020 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police who are investigating the Sandalwood drug racket case, are hot on the trail of Sheikh Faisal, believed to be a major drug dealer. Faisal, who was a mechanic in Chamarajpet about 15 years ago, is said to have close links with several politicians, actors and cricketers.

He has been on the run ever since the probe into the drug racket began and police are in touch with his family members. With the police custody of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani ending on Monday, the two reportedly pleaded with officers to and not to seek their further custody and to hand them over to judicial custody.

On Sunday, the CCB officials also grilled a political leader in Hubballi as he was said to be in contact with Sanjanaa over the last few years. Meanwhile, in Ghantikeri of Hubballi, the police arrested Sumer Singh Rajput of Sindagi and Samundar Singh Rajput of Azad Colony, and seized 6 kg of marijuana and a two-wheeler on Sunday. Both are natives of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

In Belagavi, the police arrested Saheed Salim Peerjade (21), of Ashok Nagar in Belagavi and Kamaruddin Dastagir Khalifa (25), a resident of Vadgaon, and seized an autorickshaw and 700 gram of marijuana on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp