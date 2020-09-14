Tumakuru kids fight back 

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru district of late has seen a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients being shifted to ICUs due to complications and has also reported higher mortalities.

Fortunately, however, no children below the age of five have so far succumbed to the virus in the district, which has seen 200 deaths, said district health officials on Sunday.

Except for the death of a 24-year-old woman, who had pneumonia and related complications, the youth too have fought back the virus.

Of the 9,215 cases till Sunday, only 160 children below the age of five have been infected, and all of them have recovered.

DHO Dr M B Nagendrappa said, “None of the positive children developed complications and that might have helped them recover.”