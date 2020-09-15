STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After big fish, students too caught in net

Ragini Dwivedi sent to Parappana Agrahara, Sanjjanaa in police custody for two more days 

Published: 15th September 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel take actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani out of court, after their hearing, in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, who has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with the Sandalwood drug abuse case, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a city court. As Dwivedi’s police custody ended on Monday, the police produced her along with four other accused — Prashant Ranka, Loum Pepper Samba, Rahul and Niyaz — before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, through video conference. As the police did not seek further extension of their police custody, the court remanded the five accused in judicial custody.

Following this, the police took the five accused to Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara and remanded them in judicial custody. The actress will now have to cool her heels in the prison until court grants her bail. Her advocates have already moved a bail petition and it is yet to be heard by the court.Sources in the prison said that the five will be quarantined for two weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “They will be kept with new entrants for two weeks. Based on their test report for Covid, a decision will be taken on allowing them inside regular barracks with under-trial inmates,” an official said.

Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on September 4 by the CCB police, after she appeared before the investigation officer after being served a notice. The police have recorded her statement and have also collected physical, digital and medical evidence against the actress during her police custody.Meanwhile, the police custody of another actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was also arrested in the case, has been extended by two more days. She, along with two other accused — Viren Khanna and Ravishankar — will be questioned by the police for two more days, till September 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood Drug racket Ragini Dwivedi Sanjjanaa Galrani
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp