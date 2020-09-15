STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KST Press to produce ticket rolls 

The KST Press used to produce 4 lakh books a year.

Published: 15th September 2020 06:17 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the modernisation of the Karnataka State Transport (KST) Press, the Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has procured two e-ticketing slitting machines. The two machines were inaugurated on Monday by KSRTC chairman, M Chandrappa. The machines were also procured to make the corporations independent with its own in-house rolls. 

The KST Press was printing manual tickets so far. However, due to digitisation of tickets which led to e-ticketing machines in 2006, the KST Press started purchasing ticketing paper rolls from private parties and stopped printing manual tickets. Chandrappa said that these machines were used to slit jumbo thermal reels into small rolls used by bus conductors in their hand-held electronic ticketing machines (ETMs). The cost per machine is Rs 10 lakh.

“Sometimes, we supply old manual ticket books to the BMTC since they use it as an alternative. The KST Press used to produce 4 lakh books a year. The two machines will cater to all the 12 divisions of KSRTC,” a KSRTC officer told TNIE. The machines are environment friendly since they will not include the plastic pipe to support the rolls. The machines were also manufactured in the country under the ‘Make In India’ initiative. 

Currently, all STUs use 1.5 crores of ETM rolls per year. With no plastic being used, the corporations can save Rs 75 lakh per year as each plastic core costs Rs 50 paise.The machines can produce 16,000 rolls per day which will help the KST Press earn Rs 4.80 crore annually. The corporation is now looking at procuring two more machines in order to supply ETM rolls to other STUs in Karnataka.

