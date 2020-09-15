STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rudresh murder: Court dismisses PFI district president’s bail 

He also has to look after his aged mother, wife and three minor daughters, Shariff said in the petition.

Published: 15th September 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has dismissed the bail petition of Asim Shariff, district president of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who has been in judicial custody since 2016 in connection with the murder of RSS worker Rudresh. Rudresh was hacked to death on October 16, 2016, under Commercial Street police station limits in the city. The petitioner had moved the court for bail on health grounds. 

Judge Venkatesh R Hulgi dismissed the bail plea recently, observing that the health problems of the petitioner can be very well managed in jail and he can be admitted to a super speciality hospital under the supervision of jail authorities. Contending that he is innocent, 45-year-old Shariff stated that he has cardiovascular diseases and also suffers from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and so he is at risk due to Covid-19. He also has to look after his aged mother, wife and three minor daughters, Shariff said in the petition.

The special public prosecutor countered that there are serious allegations against the petitioner, and if he granted bail just because of Covid, it will send a wrong message to society. The previous bail and discharge applications filed by the accused were rejected by this court and also by the High Court. As there has been no change in the circumstances, the petitioner is not entitled to regular bail, he argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp