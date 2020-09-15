Rudresh murder: Court dismisses PFI district president’s bail 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has dismissed the bail petition of Asim Shariff, district president of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who has been in judicial custody since 2016 in connection with the murder of RSS worker Rudresh. Rudresh was hacked to death on October 16, 2016, under Commercial Street police station limits in the city. The petitioner had moved the court for bail on health grounds.

Judge Venkatesh R Hulgi dismissed the bail plea recently, observing that the health problems of the petitioner can be very well managed in jail and he can be admitted to a super speciality hospital under the supervision of jail authorities. Contending that he is innocent, 45-year-old Shariff stated that he has cardiovascular diseases and also suffers from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and so he is at risk due to Covid-19. He also has to look after his aged mother, wife and three minor daughters, Shariff said in the petition.

The special public prosecutor countered that there are serious allegations against the petitioner, and if he granted bail just because of Covid, it will send a wrong message to society. The previous bail and discharge applications filed by the accused were rejected by this court and also by the High Court. As there has been no change in the circumstances, the petitioner is not entitled to regular bail, he argued.