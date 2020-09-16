Bengaluru riots: Tejasvi Surya raises question in Parliament on PFI ban

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya raised questions in Parliament on whether the Union government was considering banning outfits like the SDPI and PFI following the riots in Bengaluru in August. In his unstarred question over the 'Illegal Activities of Islamic Outfits', Surya asked four questions seeking to know what action the government was taking against Islamic outfits including the Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing, the Student Islamic Organisation, for its reported alliance with the Turkish Youth Federation.

“As and when required, requisite legal action is taken as per the law against those organisations whose activities have a bearing on national security and public order," the written response from Ministry of Home Affairs said. MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy responded without naming. The Union Government's evasive response comes at a time when the Karnataka cabinet which discussed a ban on PFI, is yet to recommend it officially to the Centre.