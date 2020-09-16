Doctors to continue strike till Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Day 1 of their strike, doctors under the Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) on Tuesday met Health Minister B Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan with others, who assured the association that their demands will be met. However, the doctors said they will continue the strike till September 18, and the association will meet on Friday to decide if it should be withdrawn.

KGMOA president Dr GA Srinivas said, “The ministers and health department officials have said they will address our demands. However, we will have a meeting with the executive committee on Friday, and later decide whether to withdraw the strike or not. For now, we will continue the strike and not release data on Covid and non-Covid patients.” Sudhakar said the meeting with ministers and office-bearers of KGMOA was fruitful, and the government has decided to give in to the doctors’ demands.

“The doctors have been working hard, so the CM has given his nod to all the proposals by the health department in the past six months, and this too will be fulfilled. The finance department has been briefed too,” he said.

“The revision in salaries will be made based on 6-year, 13-year and 20-year promotions for doctors. Though this is a burden for the government, it will be done on priority,” he added. The doctors have been demanding pay parity with their counterparts in the medical education department, or pay revision as per the Central Government Health Scheme.