No new auto permits for now

BENGALURU: The Transport Department will not issue new autorickshaws permits for now and instead focus on converting existing ones into e-permits.DyCM and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi recently sent a note to the transport department asking it to focus on issuing e-permits which connect with the Centre’s national register for vehicles.According to rules, each year the State government issues permits to 5,000 autos to allow them to ply on the streets. However, this year, only 2,000 have been issued.

“We are short-staffed at our RTO office for autorickshaws. So we will include more staff and additional equipment and focus on issuing e-permits as per our Minister’s note,” said N Shivakumar, Transport Commissioner. So far, only 4,000 e-permits have been issued in Karnataka out of 2.30 lakh autorickshaws. The move was proposed in 2016 and launched this year to weed out illegal permits.

Shivraj Patil, additional commissioner for transport (e-governance & environment) said the RTO will add five webcameras and one ultra model printer to improve the issuance of the permits.However, autorickshaws drivers are not a happy lot. Although converting the permit is free, N Ramesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver says, “My permit has expired and we are being asked to pay Rs 500 to convert it. There are middlemen who charge a higher rate. I am yet to get my Rs 5,000 compensation as my Aadhaar card is not linked to my bank account. Now we are being forced to pay money to get our permits,” he said.

“There should be strict enforcement if the permits can be converted for free,” rued Mohammed Abdullah, another autorickshaw driver.