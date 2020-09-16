STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ragini Dwivedi miserable in jail, cried in her cell till midnight, say sources

A day after she was handed over to judicial custody, actor Ragini Dwivedi has been remanded in a quarantine cell as per the Covid-19 protocol.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Ragini being taken for a medical check-up on Monday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after she was handed over to judicial custody, actor Ragini Dwivedi has been remanded in a quarantine cell as per the Covid-19 protocol. It is said that the actor cried till midnight and didn’t sleep till early morning in the Parappana Agrahara prison where she is lodged. The actor refused breakfast, according to the sources in the jail. She had back pain and had food around afternoon and slept. When she was brought to the cell, many inmates tried to talk to her since she was a celebrity, but she didn’t wish to talk, sources said.

Security personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure. Ragini has to be in the quarantine cell for ten days and after that she will undergo a test for Covid-19. If the report is negative, she will be shifted to the common barrack of the women cell. Meanwhile, Ragini’s parents along with their lawyer came to meet her in the jail but the jail officer denied them permission and asked them to wait for a few more days.

Ragini’s mother Rohini who spoke to the media said her daughter was like a lion and knew how to face tough situations. She said Ragini has been in the film industry for 10 years now and that they have purchased a flat.

“There have been reports in the media that we have three flats. We have shared the details of our assets with the Enforcement Directorate,” Ragini’s mother said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ragini Dwivedi Sandalwood Drug racket Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)
Sasikala may be released from Bengaluru prison on January 27
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
China's attempt to alter status quo unacceptable: Rajnath Singh in LS
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp