Congress legislators get ‘question bank’ for session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress legislators are now armed with a ‘question bank’ to counter the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the upcoming Legislative Assembly session. During the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday, KPCC president DK Shivakumar appealed to his colleagues to use the question bank that details points of attack against the government on various issues, ranging from flood, pandemic, alleged corruption in purchasing of Covid-19 equipment, GST compensation, increasing debt, amendments to key legislation through ordinances, etc.

The ‘question bank’ has been put together by the party to ensure that all its legislators are clued into what the party’s focus during the eight-day Assembly session would be. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “The Central government did not bother to ask the state government’s opinion before amending the APMC act. The Union government is treating the state government like a municipality. The government has amended many legislation through the ordinance route.

It may try to highlight the drug scandal to divert attention from all other important issues. We should not allow that.”The party is keen to move an adjournment motion over floods and drought relief, alleged irregularities in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment and law and order issues like DG Halli violence and drugs scandal.