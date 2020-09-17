STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress legislators get ‘question bank’ for session

Congress legislators are now armed with a ‘question bank’ to counter the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the upcoming Legislative Assembly session. 

Published: 17th September 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataak Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataak Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (File photo| Meghana Satry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress legislators are now armed with a ‘question bank’ to counter the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the upcoming Legislative Assembly session. During the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday, KPCC president DK Shivakumar appealed to his colleagues to use the question bank that details points of attack against the government on various issues, ranging from flood, pandemic, alleged corruption in purchasing of Covid-19 equipment, GST compensation, increasing debt, amendments to key legislation through ordinances, etc. 

The ‘question bank’ has been put together by the party to ensure that all its legislators are clued into what the party’s focus during the eight-day Assembly session would be. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “The Central government did not bother to ask the state government’s opinion before amending the APMC act. The Union government is treating the state government like a municipality. The government has amended many legislation through the ordinance route.

It may try to highlight the drug scandal to divert attention from all other important issues. We should not allow that.”The party is keen to move an adjournment motion over floods and drought relief, alleged irregularities in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment and law and order issues like DG Halli violence and drugs scandal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp