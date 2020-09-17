Domestic air traffic dips across country

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Domestic air traffic across the country for August had recorded 28.32 lakh passengers, a 76% drop compared to same period last year, as per a monthly report released on Wednesday by the country’s aviation regulator. The passenger load factor has witnessed some improvement since July.As per the figures released by the Director General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday, the figures for August 2019 stood at 117.93 lakh as compared to 28.32 lakh last month.

Private airlines carried 25.54 lakh passengers, while Air India ferried 2.78 lakh passengers. IndiGo took the maximum number of passengers at 16.82 lakh, SpiceJet flew 3.91 lakh passengers, Air Asia 1.92 lakh, Vistara 1.42 lakh and GoAir 1.33 lakh. The performance of airlines was highest in Hyderabad with 93.1% punctuality followed by Bengaluru at 88.5%.