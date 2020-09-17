Plea disposed of after govt word on cashless benefit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday disposed of PIL filed by the Karnataka Government Medical Education Department Institutions Employees’ Welfare Association after the State Government agreed to provide cashless treatment under Jyothi Sanjivini Scheme to over 5,000 employees of various autonomous institutions under the department.

In its affidavit, the Government told a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi that cashless treatment for Covid-19, in addition to the existing seven diseases covered by the scheme, will be extended to the employees of the Medical Education Department. For Covid-19 treatment, eligible employees can approach the director of the institution, who can refer them to hospitals empanelled under the scheme.