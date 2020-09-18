STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet rejig: BSY to meet PM Modi on Friday

Late on Thursday evening, party national general secretary B  L Santhosh called on Yediyurappa at Karnataka Bhavan.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:48 AM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday, during his visit to the national capital | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who reached New Delhi on Thursday by a special flight, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning. He will discuss cabinet expansion and other issues affecting the state, like  floods and Covid-19, and seek more grants for development works. 

In Delhi, he told the media, ‘’I have come here to discuss development issues and also to get the party leadership’s approval for cabinet expansion.’’ Late on Thursday evening, party national general secretary BL Santhosh called on Yediyurappa at Karnataka Bhavan. 

Yediyurappa, accompanied by Deputy CM Govind Karjol, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and  Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, too, was present when Yediyurappa called on the Finance Minister. His meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled for Friday.

During his stopover at Kalaburgi for the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava earlier in the day, the Chief Minister told media persons that he will discuss with the PM and other senior leaders regarding release of more grants to take up flood relief works, irrigation projects in the state, development works and opening more Covid-19 testing centres and treatment facilities apart from cabinet expansion. When asked whether he would expand his cabinet before the start of the legislature session, Yediyurappa said that he is ready to do it if the party bosses give the nod.

Jarkiholi meets Fadnavis in delhi
Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is also in Delhi along with MLA Adagur H Vishwanath, but are not accompanying the CM. Jarkiholi met former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to seek his help in pushing for his demand on cabinet expansion. Also in Delhi is M P Renukacharya, who is an aspirant for a cabinet berth. 

Bhyrappa all praise for Modi
Mysuru: Writer S L Bhyrappa was all praise for the PM. He said: “Modi was the first PM to be elected by the decision of the people.. others were elected by the party decision.” 

Gopuja at Siddaganga Mutt
Tumakuru: Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji performed gopuja on the PM’s birthday while BJP workers in Pavagada town held a blood donation camp

