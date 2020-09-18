STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Yediyurappa meets Finance, Defence Ministers, seeks funds for Karnataka

Yediyurappa sought early release of outstanding material dues of nearly Rs 665.09 crore and unskilled wage dues of Rs 54.65 crore.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:49 AM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa meets Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda in New Delhi on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to accept recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission for a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore for Karnataka, on account of reduced devolution. 

In a memorandum submitted to the Finance Minister, the CM said only Rs 869.40 crore has been received against recommendation of Rs 2,100.25 crore performance grant to Urban Local Bodies and Rural Local Bodies. He also requested the Centre to release the balance amount of Rs 1,230.85 crore.

Yediyurappa sought early release of outstanding material dues of nearly Rs 665.09 crore and unskilled wage dues of Rs 54.65 crore. The Chief Minister appealed to the Union government to notify an additional 50 days under Section 3(4) of MNGREGA, as Karnataka is facing an unprecedented Covid outbreak.

The CM, who reached Delhi on Thursday afternoon, also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested the establishment of an independent laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) at Shivamogga. 

The statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said the defence ministry has considered the State Government’s proposal for establishing a DRDO research cell at Kuvempu University. But the State is expecting a full-fledged independent DRDO laboratory in Shivamogga with ample number of scientists and technocrats, a statement from the CMO said.

Further, the Chief Minister said the laboratory can explore natural remedial measures for military use from the Western Ghats region. He also said land required for it will be given by the state government.

