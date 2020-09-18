‘Cops probing drug case from multiple angles’

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Superintendent of police Radhika G on Thursday said that the district police are probing the ganja case in multiple angles. Soon, Rudresh, the kingpin, who leased out the land to grow ganja, will be arrested, she said.

Speaking to TNIE, the SP said that the growing of such a large quantity of ganja raises suspicion of a drug peddling racket. The ganja grown here is of premium quality and has a good rate in the market. The huge haul of 9,872 kg grown in 4.2 acres leased out land at Vaddarahalli in Rampura police limits was estimated at Rs 4 crore. The seizure was made on September 4.

On a tip off, Rampura police conducted the raid though the cannabis plantation amidst the hillocks was not easy to locate. Sources from the police department said that Rudresh who hails from Sandur taluk of Ballari district used to get farm labourers from his native place and a majority were his relatives.

Rudresh was booked in two cases of growing cannabis at Sandur two years back and is facing criminal cases under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

