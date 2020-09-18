STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Cops probing drug case from multiple angles’

Speaking to TNIE, the SP said that the growing of such a large quantity of ganja raises suspicion of a  drug peddling racket.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Superintendent of police Radhika G on Thursday said that the district police are probing the ganja case in multiple angles. Soon, Rudresh, the kingpin, who leased out the land to grow ganja, will be arrested, she said.

Speaking to TNIE, the SP said that the growing of such a large quantity of ganja raises suspicion of a  drug peddling racket. The ganja grown here is of premium quality and has a good rate in the market. The huge haul of  9,872 kg grown in 4.2 acres leased out land at Vaddarahalli in Rampura police limits was estimated at Rs 4 crore. The seizure was made on September 4.

On a tip off, Rampura police conducted the raid though the cannabis plantation amidst the hillocks was not easy to locate. Sources from the police department said that Rudresh who hails from Sandur taluk of Ballari district used to get farm labourers from his native place and a majority were his relatives.
Rudresh was booked in two cases of growing cannabis at Sandur two years back and is facing criminal cases under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood Drug racket ganja
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp