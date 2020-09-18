STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forest department scours Western Ghats for drug fields

The official admitted that earlier, intensive drives would be undertaken, but they died down because of a lack of interest and rise in other crimes. But now, with rising cases, it has to be resumed.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:49 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of rising ganja cultivation cases being reported in Karnataka, the forest department has decided to undertake a rigorous check in and around forest patches. The decision came after the department unearthed ganja cultivation in Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve on Thursday.

A senior forest official told TNIE: “The drive will be undertaken by anti-poaching camp staffers and others. It is important to keep a check, especially in the high slopes of the Western Ghats. Forest areas are assumed to be safe havens for ganja cultivation, but it needs to be checked.” The official admitted that earlier, intensive drives would be undertaken, but they died down because of a lack of interest and rise in other crimes. But now, with rising cases, it has to be resumed.

“There is also information that people from states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu are actively involved in ganja cultivation. They clear forest areas to grow it deep inside forests. The involvement of tribals and locals for commercial purposes and personal consumption cannot be ruled out,” the official added.

The department is also worried as ganja grows like a weed, where one crop is removed and the rest grows by itself. Thus, a close watch and proper disposal is needed, the official pointed out. “We are aware of some vulnerable pockets and places where it could be grown. Camera trap images are being used. There is also information that some tribals grow ganja for their consumption, and will be roped in to find where it is being grown. The racket needs to be busted at the ground level,” the official added. 

Cops arrest tribal, seize 26 kg ganja 
A tribal from Belavatha village was arrested for growing 26.8 kg ganja in his fields in Chamarajanagar taluk. He had raised 134 ganja saplings. Chamarajanagar West police, on a tip-off, raided the fields and arrested Jadegowda. They are looking out for Madaiah, who helped Jadegowda in the crime. The accused was remanded in judicial custody, while the SP announced Rs 20,000 cash award for West police. District police also stepped up patrolling in remote areas to contain ganja cultivation. ENS 

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
