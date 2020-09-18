STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru riots: CCB summons Sampath Raj again

CCB, which is probing the DJ Halli riots case, summoned BBMP corporator and former Mayor Sampath Raj.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP ward corporator and former Mayor R Sampath Raj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB, which is probing the DJ Halli riots case, summoned BBMP corporator and former Mayor Sampath Raj. This is the second time police have summoned him. Sampath Raj is DJ Halli corporator and his personal assistant Arun Kumar is already arrested.

Police said that Raj was summoned to appear before the investigation officer on Friday. Sources said the corporator was summoned again based on the statement made by Arun Kumar. “Arun had taken a new SIM card just a few days before the riots.

The same SIM card was used to contact some of the people arrested before and after the violence. He was arrested in this connection but he claimed that the SIM card was used by the corporator. Hence, the latter was summoned,” an official said. Sampath Raj had earlier been questioned on August 18.

