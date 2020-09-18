Tumakuru sees highest single-day spike in Covid cases

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The district recorded a total of 10,203 cases with a single day spike of 257 on Thursday. The rate of people testing positive is 10 per cent with the total number of tests at 1,01,000. Daily, an average of 1,500 tests are conducted at various laboratories.

The death toll stood at 204 while the rate of recovery is over 73 per cent. “With more early tests and recoveries, the mortality rate has come down from 3 per cent recorded a month ago to 1.4 per cent. There have been many asymptomatic cases, but most of them are on the recovery path,” said District Health Officer Dr M B Nagendrappa.

The expansion of ICUs from 21 beds to 40 and setting up of the oxygen plant at the designated district general hospital will be done gradually, according to the district surgeon, Dr T A Veerabhadraiah. Meanwhile, a private hospital in the city has been making the news for charging as high as Rs 35,000 per day for ICU. Three persons of a family who died a couple of weeks ago were billed about Rs 18 lakh, according to Guruprasad, a family friend.