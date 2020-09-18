Vishwanath calls on RSS, party bosses

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the possibility of another cabinet expansion around the corner, AH Vishwanath, who managed to get nominated to the Legislative Council, is now trying hard to make it to the ministry.

While CM BS Yediyurappa is in New Delhi to meet the party bosses to discuss cabinet expansion, among other things, aspirants for ministerial berths, like Vishwanath and M P Renukacharya, are also in the national capital.

Knowing fully well that many detractors are out to thwart his ministerial aspirations as they fear he may get a prominent role, Vishwanath is keeping a low profile, but has called on RSS leaders and those from right-wing frontal organisations who form the opinion in the party.

As all three MLCs -- Shankar, M T B Nagaraj and Vishwanath -- are from the Kuruba community, the latter is bargaining hard, and is in the national capital to tell the party bosses how his induction in the ministry could help strengthen his party.

Sources said that many in the RSS feel that Vishwanath’s induction will make him the face of the backwards and may help rope in other microscopic communities and Dalits into the party fold.

