STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vishwanath calls on RSS, party bosses

With the possibility of another cabinet expansion around the corner, A H Vishwanath, who managed to get nominated to the Legislative Council, is now trying hard to make it to the ministry.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former JDS Kanataka president AH Vishwanath

AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the possibility of another cabinet expansion around the corner, AH Vishwanath, who managed to get nominated to the Legislative Council, is now trying hard to make it to the ministry.

While CM BS Yediyurappa is in New Delhi to meet the party bosses to discuss cabinet expansion, among other things, aspirants for ministerial berths, like Vishwanath and M P Renukacharya, are also in the national capital.

Knowing fully well that many detractors are out to thwart his ministerial aspirations as they fear he may get a prominent role, Vishwanath is keeping a low profile, but has called on RSS leaders and those from right-wing frontal organisations who form the opinion in the party.

As all three MLCs -- Shankar, M T B Nagaraj and Vishwanath --  are from the Kuruba community, the latter is bargaining hard, and is in the national capital to tell the party bosses how his induction in the ministry could help strengthen his party.

Sources said that many in the RSS feel that Vishwanath’s induction will make him the face of the backwards and may help rope in other microscopic communities and Dalits into the party fold.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AH Vishwanath RSS
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp