1,254 questions to be answered in Legislative Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council have submitted a list of 1,254 questions that the B S Yediyurappa-led Cabinet should answer during the 10-day legislature session that is beginning on Monday. Council Secretary K R Mahalakshmi said the Council has received 1,254 questions from members and that nine bills are pending. She told the media on Friday that all health measures will be in place. Officials and legislators will be given N95 masks, face shields, and bottles of sanitiser.

The Health and Family Welfare Department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will conduct Covid tests for Assembly and Council members, officials, secretariat staff and journalists at Vidhana Soudha.Public will not be allowed to witness the Council proceedings, Mahalakshmi said. However, journalists covering the session and officials will be allowed to sit in the gallery. The Assembly too has taken similar measures for the session.