Actor-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty, associate held with drugs in Mangaluru

According to police, they nabbed the two this morning for possessing the drug, and engaging in selling it.

Drugs

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: Police on Saturday said they have arrested two persons, including actor-choreographer-dancer Kishore Aman Shetty, who were allegedly trying to sell banned drug MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

"After securing them, we got to know that one of them had acted in a Bollywood movie and is a choreographer dancer. His name is Kishore Aman Shetty, and the other person is Aqueel Nousheel. Both of them were caught while on a motorcycle," Mangaluru city police commissioner Vikash Kumar said.

They had sourced the material from Mumbai and further investigation is on, he said.

According to officials, a motorcycle, two mobile phones and MDMA worth one lakh were seized during the operation, adding that a case has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Shetty was a participant in the popular dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' and was also part of Bollywood film, 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance', sources said.

Meanwhile, Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police have arrested two foreign nationals who were allegedly involved in drug peddling and seized 134 Ecstasy pills (MDMA) and 25 LSD strips worth Rs 10 lakh from them in the city.

Acting upon credible information, CCB sleuths on Friday arrested Nonso Joachin (36) a native of Nigeria and Traori Ben (25) from Abidjan (Ivory Coast), a CCB release said.

Two mobile phones, two two-wheelers, among other items, have also been seized from them.

According to CCB, they had come to India under a medical attendant visa and were involved in illegal activities in violation of passport and visa rules.

From preliminary inquiry, there is information regarding cases being booked against them in two police stations earlier, the release said, adding that a case has now been registered against them under the NDPS Act.

