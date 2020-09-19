STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY, ministers dismiss talk of leadership change

With Covid, other challenges, time not right to rock the boat: BJP leader 
 

Published: 19th September 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s New Delhi visit sparking speculation of a possible leadership change, BJP leaders and his cabinet ministers strongly brushed aside any such talk. Yediyurappa himself said that such a question does not arise, while responding to a question from a mediaperson on Friday, during an informal interaction at Karnataka Bhavan.Yediyurappa told the media that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the development of Bengaluru, and the PM had suggested the name of a bureaucrat who had done extraordinary work in transforming Ahmedabad. The PM also enquired after Yediyurappa’s health and urged him to take good care of himself, and at no time during their exchange did any talk of leadership change arise, he said.   

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, too, brushed aside reports of a change in guard in the state. He told reporters it was a creation of media as the issue was not discussed in the party or at any other forum. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar maintained that the CM will complete his term in office.

A very senior leader within the party, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that under the circumstances, there can be no change. “Yediyurappa cannot be changed unless a formidable leader from North Karnataka, and especially from the Lingayat community, emerges. Since there is no such leader, that question does not arise. There is no change in leadership as of now but no one knows what the future holds.’’ 

Considering the pandemic and serious challenges the nation is facing, it may not be prudent to go in for a change in leadership, and the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah and the central leadership will not attempt it till things stabilise, so there is no question of leadership change, the leader added.BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said, “Talk of any leadership change is baseless. The state government is running smoothly. Yediyurappa is a mass leader and has proved it by winning 12 of 15 seats in the bypolls. Karnataka has dealt with flood and Covid better than other states, why will they change him?’’  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp