Doctors withdraw strike as state govt agrees to demands

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors, under the banner of Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), called off their strike after the government agreed to their demands on Friday. The doctors went on strike demanding a salary hike on par with the teaching faculty at government medical colleges and hospitals.Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted, “The meeting with the protesting doctors was fruitful and approval has been given to meet their demand.”

KGMOA president Dr G Srinivas said, “Although we had demanded `150 crore, the government informed us that they will earmark `125 crore.” Meanwhile, the demand for compensation to families of doctors who lost lives during Covid-19 is also being taken care of. The government showed us the files that have been prepared to pay the amounts.”

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who had maintained that the doctors will withdraw their strike, said, “Several meetings regarding revision of salaries have been conducted. The part played by the doctors in the fight against Covid is of great importance. It does not bring dignity to the medical profession if this is used for the fulfilment of their demands.”